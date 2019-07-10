ALT-GRUNGE | Haybaby 

A sludge rock trio from Brooklyn, NY, Haybaby has used music to morph negative into positive since 2012. After years of ups and downs, including loss and a random arson of its tour van, Haybaby continues to persevere with its second studio album, "They Get There," released in June. Vocalist Leslie Hong has an airy and scratchy alto voice — similar to Kalmia Traver of Rubblebucket but with a more ghostly delivery — singing off-kilter melodies that embrace being weird. Haybaby normalizes a dingy blend of alternative rock, sludge pop, punk, and shoegaze, trudging through chunky bass lines and hazy guitar timbres with a sense of lustful vengeance.

Haybaby will perform along with SuP?, Salms, and Lupis on Wednesday, July 17, 9 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $8 advance, $10 door. 454-2966. bugjar.com; haybabyband.com.