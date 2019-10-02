ALTERNATIVE ROCK | Big Wreck 

Coming off like the gentler side of Soundgarden, Big Wreck punches out its unrelenting, big rock sound with an amazing sense of melody. It's a multi-layered attack that grabs ahold of you and doesn't let go until you get it. It's as if two songs are going on at once. Based in Boston, Big Wreck was founded in the early 90's as a Canadian-American powerhouse only to break up in 2002, before getting back together in 2010 — all the while maintaining a big, progressive-rock perspective. This is what the 90's should have been all about to begin with.

Big Wreck plays with guests Texas King on Friday, October 4, 8:30 p.m. at Anthology, 336 East Avenue. $22. All ages. 484-1964. anthologylive.com; bigwreckmusic.com.