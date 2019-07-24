ALTERNATIVE ROCK | Mosswalk 

Crossing over from a typical jam band toward the avant-garde, Mosswalk is a vibrant four-piece from Buffalo that keeps you on your toes, with driving energy. Featuring singer-guitarist Sean McNamara, keyboardist Ryan Cass, drummer Jamie Sunshine, and bassist Daniel Heuskin, the group has released almost a dozen live albums since 2017, as well as its debut studio album, "Mangata." Delivering expansive jams and structured songs, Mosswalk is an earthy mix of psychedelic rock, jam band, pop, and jazz. McNamara has a feathery tenor voice accented by dense backing harmonies, similar to Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young. While the lyrics use natural imagery to point out observations about life, the guitar speaks just as much, with gritty, heartfelt solos.

Mosswalk will perform along with People Shaped, Sugar Glider, and Jon Lewis on Thursday, July 25, 9 p.m. at Photo City Improv, 543 Atlantic Avenue. $5. 451-0047. photocityimprov.com; mosswalk.bandcamp.com.