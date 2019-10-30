Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

October 30, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

ALTERNATIVE ROCK | The Cordial Sins 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY TIERA D. PHOTO
  • PHOTO BY TIERA D. PHOTO

Painting sepia-toned portraits of life in the Midwest, The Cordial Sins maintain a balance between dreamy, floral pop and grungy alt-rock. Inspired by life-flashing moments from its first national tour, the band has just released its new EP, "In Memory," via Diversion Records. Vocalist Liz Fisher sings indie rock melodies with silky smoothness, similar to the vocals of late frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries, while lead guitarist Corey Dickerson pairs Fisher's lyrics with scratchy shoegaze solos.

The Cordial Sins will perform along with Boy Jr. and BABS on Wednesday, November 6, 9 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $7 advance, $10 at door. Ages 18 and over. 454-2966. bugjar.com; thecordialsins.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Katie Halligan

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
30 Thu
31 Fri
1 Sat
2 Sun
3 Mon
4 Tue
5
Live from Hochstein: Syrinx: XXII @ Hochstein Performance Hall

Live from Hochstein: Syrinx: XXII @ Hochstein Performance Hall

Ayers Brothers Band @ Record Archive

Big Band Dance: Rochester Metropolitan Jazz Band, Al Bruno Trio @ Robach Community Center

Costume party....

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Best of Rochester 2019

This Week's Issue

October 30- 5, 2019

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.