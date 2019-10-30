ALTERNATIVE ROCK | The Cordial Sins 

Painting sepia-toned portraits of life in the Midwest, The Cordial Sins maintain a balance between dreamy, floral pop and grungy alt-rock. Inspired by life-flashing moments from its first national tour, the band has just released its new EP, "In Memory," via Diversion Records. Vocalist Liz Fisher sings indie rock melodies with silky smoothness, similar to the vocals of late frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries, while lead guitarist Corey Dickerson pairs Fisher's lyrics with scratchy shoegaze solos.

The Cordial Sins will perform along with Boy Jr. and BABS on Wednesday, November 6, 9 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $7 advance, $10 at door. Ages 18 and over. 454-2966. bugjar.com; thecordialsins.com.