Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

July 03, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

ALTERNATIVE ROCK | Third Eye Blind 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY DANNY NOLAN
  • PHOTO BY DANNY NOLAN

Known for classic 90's radio hits such as "Semi-Charmed Life" and "Jumper," Third Eye Blind twists catchy hip-hop lyrics over alternative rock guitar riffs. Formed in 1993 out of San Francisco, the quintet has an extensive discography, including its 2018 EP, "Thanks for Everything." Still going strong after all these years, Third Eye Blind plays gentle rock that retains a certain angst. Vocalist Stephan Jenkins spits out poetic lyrics that shift between inner reflections and outward conversations about heartache and the fleeting beauty of life. The band wraps you in a warm sonic hug with its explosively catchy summer jams.

Third Eye Blind will perform along with Jimmy Eat World and Ra Ra Riot on Friday, July 5, 7 p.m. at CMAC, 3355 Marvin Sands Drive, Canandaigua. $15-$65. 394-4400. cmacevents.com; thirdeyeblind.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Katie Halligan

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
3 Thu
4 Fri
5 Sat
6 Sun
7 Mon
8 Tue
9

Soul Passenger @ Record Archive

Aaron Lipp & Brian Williams @ Iron Smoke Distillery

Aaron Lipp & Brian Williams @ Iron Smoke Distillery

Concerts by the Shore: Orient Express @ Ontario Beach Park

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
July 3- 9, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Obstructed practice
The US has a shortage of doctors, yet many foreign-educated physicians are blocked from practicing medicine here read more ...

By Brian Gordon

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.