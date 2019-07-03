ALTERNATIVE ROCK | Third Eye Blind 

Known for classic 90's radio hits such as "Semi-Charmed Life" and "Jumper," Third Eye Blind twists catchy hip-hop lyrics over alternative rock guitar riffs. Formed in 1993 out of San Francisco, the quintet has an extensive discography, including its 2018 EP, "Thanks for Everything." Still going strong after all these years, Third Eye Blind plays gentle rock that retains a certain angst. Vocalist Stephan Jenkins spits out poetic lyrics that shift between inner reflections and outward conversations about heartache and the fleeting beauty of life. The band wraps you in a warm sonic hug with its explosively catchy summer jams.

Third Eye Blind will perform along with Jimmy Eat World and Ra Ra Riot on Friday, July 5, 7 p.m. at CMAC, 3355 Marvin Sands Drive, Canandaigua. $15-$65. 394-4400. cmacevents.com; thirdeyeblind.com.