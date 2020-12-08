Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
December 08, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

Alyssa Rodriguez gives traditional folk music the holiday treatment in Sunday livestream 

Alyssa Rodriguez playing the nyckelharpa at The Little Theatre Café.

PHOTO BY AARON WINTERS

Alyssa Rodriguez playing the nyckelharpa at The Little Theatre Café.

Fiddle player Alyssa Rodriguez is a folk musician in the truest sense of the term. Rather than being simply another singer-songwriter who strums an acoustic guitar, Rodriguez is an active student of traditional folk styles — whether they come from Ireland, rural America, or Scandinavia.


Equally adept at the fiddle, the dulcimer, and the keyed Swedish fiddle known as the nyckelharpa, the Rochester composer-performer has an ear for earthy, toe-tapping roots music. Having released the endearing EP “Chicory” in February and several individual original songs over the course of the pandemic, she continues to create new folk songs with an old-world sensibility. On Sunday, Rodriguez (a former production assistant at WXXI) will play a live-streamed concert via Facebook Live with holiday tunes in mind.


Alyssa Rodriguez will present “Holiday Fiddle Fiesta!” on Sunday, Dec. 13, at 3 p.m., via livestream on Facebook. Free; tips can be sent via Venmo, @Alyssa-Rodriguez-007, or via PayPal. facebook.com/alyssafiddle; alyssarodriguezmusic.wixsite.com/fiddle.

Daniel J. Kushner is CITY’s music editor. He can be reached at dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.
