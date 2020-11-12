Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
November 12, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Amazon to add new local distribution facility 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO CREDIT: AMAZON.COM
  • PHOTO CREDIT: AMAZON.COM
Amazon is going to be adding to its operations in Monroe County.

The online retail giant will be occupying a large warehouse and distribution facility in the Town of Greece at Eastman Business Park.

County Executive Adam Bello says it’s a $50 million project, that will create 50 full-time and 50 part-time positions, along with 400 construction jobs.

Amazon already has a distribution facility in Henrietta; it's expected the new warehouse will be completed by August.

Bello says even with the coronavirus curtailing a lot of businesses and other activities, the county is forging ahead in terms of economic development.

"It’s an acknowledgement that despite the looming impacts of COVID-19, Monroe County and our local economy remains attractive and it remains strong," Bello said. "It’s a statement that we are not contracting, we are growing, and we are remaining competitive with other regions and other markets."

Bello said that the county’s economic development agency will be working with the developer for a PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes agreement, as an incentive.

The Western New York development company involved in the Greece project, Acquest, also has land it is trying to develop as industrial space in the Town of Gates.

An official with that company has not yet confirmed various media reports that that facility may also involve Amazon, but expects to have more information on that project within the next 30 days.

Randy Gorbman is the news director at WXXI News, a media partner of CITY.
click to enlarge wxxi_news_partners.png

