Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

November 06, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

AMBIENT JAZZ | Sooner: Simon Jermyn & Charlotte Greve 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

It's difficult to say which is more ethereal: the voice of Charlotte Greve, or her gorgeous saxophone playing. Born in Germany, Greve has led two groups, Lisbeth Quartet and Wood River. After winning several awards in Europe, she moved to New York in 2012. The other half of the duo Sooner, guitarist-composer Simon Jermyn, is on the same aesthetic wavelength. Originally from Dublin, Ireland, Jermyn has collaborated with Mat Maneri, Chris Speed, Tyshawn Sorey, and many others since moving to Brooklyn.

Simon Jermyn & Charlotte Greve perform Sunday, November 10, 8 p.m. at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. $10 students, $15 at door. 271-3354. bopshop.com; charlottegreve.de.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
6 Thu
7 Fri
8 Sat
9 Sun
10 Mon
11 Tue
12

Live From Hochstein: Early Music Celebration @ Hochstein Performance Hall

The Mighty High & Dry @ Record Archive

Freeing Your Voice @ Baptist Temple

Freeing Your Voice @ Baptist Temple

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Best of Rochester 2019

This Week's Issue

November 6-12, 2019
Cover Story:
Kings of the mountain
Rochester rock trio King Buffalo plays the heavy and finds success abroad. read more ...

By Frank De Blase

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.