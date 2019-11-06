AMBIENT JAZZ | Sooner: Simon Jermyn & Charlotte Greve 

It's difficult to say which is more ethereal: the voice of Charlotte Greve, or her gorgeous saxophone playing. Born in Germany, Greve has led two groups, Lisbeth Quartet and Wood River. After winning several awards in Europe, she moved to New York in 2012. The other half of the duo Sooner, guitarist-composer Simon Jermyn, is on the same aesthetic wavelength. Originally from Dublin, Ireland, Jermyn has collaborated with Mat Maneri, Chris Speed, Tyshawn Sorey, and many others since moving to Brooklyn.

Simon Jermyn & Charlotte Greve perform Sunday, November 10, 8 p.m. at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. $10 students, $15 at door. 271-3354. bopshop.com; charlottegreve.de.