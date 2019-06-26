Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
June 26, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

AMERICANA| A Girl Named Genny 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MEG BORRUSO
  • PHOTO BY MEG BORRUSO

Delivering a raw mixture of country, folk, rock, and Americana, local sextet A Girl Named Genny recently released its debut full-length studio album, "Coming Home," in 2018. You can join your partner in a step-dance, or shout and stumble along to A Girl Named Genny's anthemic choruses, steadfast rock beats, and jovial string arrangements. Shifting between languid love ballads and foot-stomping dance numbers with a hard country drawl, each of the players take turns soloing on their instruments. Enjoy the wide-open Appalachian fields of percussive fiddle, brassy harmonica, and twangy banjo-picking, all tied together with lyrics about love, making mistakes, and partying.

A Girl Named Genny will perform on Friday, June 28, 8 p.m. at Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Avenue. $5. 244-1224. threeheadsbrewing.com; agirlnamedgenny.com.

