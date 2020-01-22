AMERICANA | Aaron Lipp & Brian Williams 

Multi-instrumentalist Aaron Lipp has a consistent angle he uses to wrangle all he explores: It's bluesy, and country-politan, and it's aaalright. Lipp moves between electric and acoustic guitars with a fluidity that's loquacious and loose — he makes it look so damn easy. He's played keyboards for Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad and Robert Randolph, been known to join The Wood Brothers on stage, and he's knocked around town with The Slacktones. But it's his work with upright bassist Brian Williams that'll stop you in your tracks.

Aaron Lipp & Brian Williams play Saturday, January 25, 8 p.m. at Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Avenue. $5. 244-1224. threeheadsbrewing.com; aaronlipp.com.