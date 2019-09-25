Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

September 25, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

AMERICANA | Amy McCarley 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY ALYSSE GAFKJEN
  • PHOTO BY ALYSSE GAFKJEN

Amy McCarley has a deep alto voice with an affectionate delivery, which she pairs with a combination of fingerpicking and strummed folk-rock guitar technique. Her third studio album, "MECO" – named after a space shuttle program acronym that stands for "main engine cut off" – and observes McCarley's journey from working as a NASA contractor to becoming a full-time musician. Based in Huntsville, Alabama, McCarley is a determined singer-songwriter pursuing simple, straightforward Americana rock melodies to make you feel good.

Amy McCarley will perform on Thursday, September 26, 8 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $5. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; amymccarley.com

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Katie Halligan

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
25 Thu
26 Fri
27 Sat
28 Sun
29 Mon
30 Tue
1

Old Blind Dogs @ Lovin' Cup

Hart Brothers @ Record Archive

Big Band Dance Fall Series: The Johnny Matt Band, The Al Bruno Trio @ Robach Community Center

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Fall Guide19

This Week's Issue

View PDF
September 25- 1, 2019
Issue Cover

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.