AMERICANA | Amy McCarley 

Amy McCarley has a deep alto voice with an affectionate delivery, which she pairs with a combination of fingerpicking and strummed folk-rock guitar technique. Her third studio album, "MECO" – named after a space shuttle program acronym that stands for "main engine cut off" – and observes McCarley's journey from working as a NASA contractor to becoming a full-time musician. Based in Huntsville, Alabama, McCarley is a determined singer-songwriter pursuing simple, straightforward Americana rock melodies to make you feel good.

Amy McCarley will perform on Thursday, September 26, 8 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $5. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; amymccarley.com