Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

October 09, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

AMERICANA | Driftwood 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

Sometimes music fans are eager to pigeonhole a band: These fans see musicians playing string band instruments and they figure, "OK, string band." In the case of Binghamton's Driftwood, they'd be right — but only to a certain extent. For all intents and purposes, Driftwood is a bluegrass band playing old-tyme instruments such as banjo, fiddle, and upright bass, but the sound is louder and more engaging than you might expect. And don't sweat it: There's a kind of rock aesthetic dealt out liberally, as an unrelenting fingerpicking style propels songs of both happiness and woe. It all swirls like smoke, with both lyrical sadness and hope.

Driftwood plays with The Dawn Timbers on Saturday, October 12, 8 p.m. at Flour City Station, 170 East Avenue. $17.50. Ages 21 and over. 413-5745. flourcitystation.com; driftwoodtheband.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Frank De Blase

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
9 Thu
10 Fri
11 Sat
12 Sun
13 Mon
14 Tue
15

Watkins & The Rapiers @ Record Archive

Mike Kaupa/Gordon Webster Jazz Duo @ Prosecco

Big Band Dance: Andy Stobie & The Greater Finger Lakes Jazz Band, Al Bruno Trio @ Robach Community Center

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Fall Guide19

This Week's Issue

October 9-15, 2019
Cover Story:
The vinyl word
A look at the Rochester rock scene in the pre-digital era read more ...

By Frank De Blase

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.