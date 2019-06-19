AMERICANA | Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit 

Jason Isbell's concerts at CMAC have become a summer mainstay. Isbell and his backing band, the 400 Unit, consistently deliver strong performances anchored by songwriting that oscillates between country and rock. While Isbell's musical identity is planted in the Americana camp, his lyrics are less pigeon-holed, often gravitating toward a more progressive message than the style might suggest. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are touring in support of its latest album, "Live from the Ryman," which pulls songs from a string of sold-out dates at the legendary Nashville auditorium.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, along with Father John Misty and Jade Bird, will perform on Thursday, June 20, 7 p.m. at CMAC, 3355 Marvin Sands Drive, Canandaigua. $21-$65. 394-4400. cmacevents.com; jasonisbell.com.