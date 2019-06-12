AMERICANA | Jon Itkin & The Receivers 

Jon Itkin is best known as the guitarist for folk-bluegrass outfit The Crooked North. But Itkin also applies his steady strumming and concise country songwriting to his own project. Saturday's show will feature solo acoustic tunes as well as backing from his band The Receivers, in its debut gig. Expect plenty of blue-collar folk songs, spot-on storytelling, and roots rock with a bit of twang. Fans of acoustic music will find a home here.

Jon Itkin & The Receivers play Saturday, June 15, 8 p.m. at The Little Theatre Café, 240 East Avenue. Free, donations encouraged. 258-0400. thelittle.org/music; jonitkin.com.