June 12, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

AMERICANA | Jon Itkin & The Receivers 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY STEPHEN REARDON
  • PHOTO BY STEPHEN REARDON

Jon Itkin is best known as the guitarist for folk-bluegrass outfit The Crooked North. But Itkin also applies his steady strumming and concise country songwriting to his own project. Saturday's show will feature solo acoustic tunes as well as backing from his band The Receivers, in its debut gig. Expect plenty of blue-collar folk songs, spot-on storytelling, and roots rock with a bit of twang. Fans of acoustic music will find a home here.

Jon Itkin & The Receivers play Saturday, June 15, 8 p.m. at The Little Theatre Café, 240 East Avenue. Free, donations encouraged. 258-0400. thelittle.org/music; jonitkin.com.

Summer Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

June 12-18, 2019
Cover Story:
PRIMARY DAY IS JUNE 25
We help guide you through County Legislature and City School Board contests read more ...

By Jeremy Moule and Tim Louis Macaluso

