AMERICANA | The Avett Brothers 

Guitarist Seth Avett and his banjo-playing brother Scott Avett have made a name for themselves on the national folk scene with their tenderly nostalgic songs. Joined by bassist Bob Crawford and cellist Joe Kwon, the siblings exchange heart-wrenching vocals with harmonies that are so in sync, it's like they're coming from the same voice. Delivering honest lyrics that reflect overcoming hard times, The Avett Brothers perform a swaying mix of country, folk, rock, and roots music.

The Avett Brothers will perform on Friday, June 7, 8 p.m. at CMAC, 3355 Marvin Sands Drive, Canandaigua. $30-$75. 394-4400. cmacevents.com; theavettbrothers.com.