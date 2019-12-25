Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
December 25, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

AMERICANA | The Boyd Parker Ambush 

Singer-songwriter Nick Young burns hot. You could even say he burns daylight. With The Boyd Parker Ambush, Young mixes up originals with covers that course through the troubadour vein. There's a lot of weight swinging in there, from Johnny to Townes to Merle, dancing in there along with plenty of Nick. Honest, intense, and bona fide.

The Boyd Parker Ambush plays Friday, December 27, 9 p.m., Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $5. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; facebook.com/boydparkerambush.

