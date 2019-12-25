AMERICANA | The Honey Smugglers 

The Honey Smugglers have been prominent players in the Rochester Americana scene for five years now, and they'll be celebrating the milestone with a show on some familiar stomping grounds at Three Heads Brewing this Friday. Fronted by the affable, energetic singer-mandolinist Brian MacDonald, this six-piece band finds itself flowing somewhere between alternative folk, bluegrass, and jam band music. But don't let the easy-going vibes and playful stage presence fool you: you're bound to catch some serious solo licks from guitarist Joe Dellaria, violist Zac Lijewski, and mandolinist Scott Calpin at a Honey Smugglers live show. For fun-loving music fans partial to acoustic music with improvisational tendencies.

The Honey Smugglers play Friday, December 27, 8 p.m. at Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Avenue. $10. 244-1224. threeheadsbrewing.com; facebook.com/honeysmugglers.