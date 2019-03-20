Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
March 20, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

AMERICANA | The Mount Pleasant String Band 

Local musician Aaron Lipp is a weathered soul in a young man's body. His old-timey quartet, The Mount Pleasant String Band, embodies that feeling by combining traditional string-band instrumentation with fresh folk originality. Influenced by Appalachian bluegrass, the music is a whirling dervish of percussive string textures and bluesy melodic undertones. Saturday's concert includes a square dance, helmed by fabled caller Margaret Matthews. The band's lineup will consist of Lipp and Bobby Henrie on fiddle, guitarist Cap Cooke, Ben Haravitch on banjo — all sharing vocal duties — and Doug Henrie on upright bass. This show is the second of two evenings showcasing Lipp's various projects. Lipp's bluegrass-rockabilly troupe Aaron Lipp & The Slack Tones will play the night before.

The Mount Pleasant String Band will perform on Saturday, March 23, 8 p.m. at Three Heads Brewing,186 Atlantic Avenue. $10. 244-1224. threeheadsbrewing.com; aaronlipp.com.

