AMERICANA | The Observers 

When Buffalo musician Tyler Westcott comes into Rochester, as he does regularly, there's no telling which of his bands he'll be bringing with him. But fans in the 585 will have plenty of options this month: the Django-inspired jazz quartet The Paper Roses, the bluesy roots music dynamo that is Folkfaces, and the old-timey hot swing outfit Banjo Juice Jazz Band, among them — during "Very Hairy January," Westcott's weekly residency on Wednesdays at The Little Theatre Café. On January 15, Westcott's Americana sextet The Observers play some warm, feel-good folk and bluegrass-tinged tunes that get the toes tappin' in no time.

The Observes perform on Wednesday, January 15, 7 p.m. at The Little Theatre Café, 240 East Avenue. Free; donations suggested. 258-0400. thelittle.org/music; artistecard.com/theobservers.