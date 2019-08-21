Andreatta named new CITY editor 

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED

Veteran journalist David Andreatta will be CITY newspaper's new editor.

WXXI announced this week that its subsidiary, Rochester Area Media Partners has selected local award-winning journalist David Andreatta as the new editor of CITY Newspaper.Andreatta brings to the position nearly 20 years of experience as an investigative journalist and columnist for a variety of newspapers, most recently with the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. He will succeed CITY Newspaper co-founder and co-publisher Mary Anna Towler, who is retiring effective October 31.Jeremy Moule, CITY's longtime environment, government, and politics writer, will become news editor.“We are proud to have David join the talented and committed staff at CITY Newspaper to help preserve and expand independent local journalism in the Rochester area,” said Norm Silverstein, president of WXXI and chair of the RAMP Board. “We look forward to enhanced coverage of arts and culture, neighborhoods, and important issues facing our community, such as the need for education reform,” he said.Andreatta will lead a team of journalists and be responsible for the content management and growth of CITY Newspaper, including the weekly printed version, its digital products, publications, portfolio, and special events. He will ensure that CITY Newspaper maintains an intense focus on local news, culture, and the arts with an emphasis on long-form and narrative journalism and a commitment to individual freedoms and social differences.Bill and Mary Anna Towler founded Rochester’s alternative newsweekly, CITY Newspaper, in 1971 and approached WXXI as the logical partner as they planned their retirement. On May 1, 2019 WXXI officially acquired CITY Newspaper under RAMP, a for-profit subsidiary of WXXI.