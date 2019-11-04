Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
November 04, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Another Housing Authority employee charged with fraud 

A Rochester Housing Authority employee is facing federal charges accusing her of fraud.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said that 58 year old Janis White is accused of defrauding and conspiring to defraud Rochester Housing Charities, which is affiliated with the housing authority. White is also charged with obstructing the government's investigation.

 White is the Executive Secretary for the Director of the housing authority and the previous Board Secretary for Rochester Housing Charities, according to federal prosecutors.

Officials allege that White used a property development company owned by her mother and stepfather to prepare a fraudulent invoice, which made it appear that the business, HJJ Property, provided services to Rochester Housing Charities. The U.S. Attorney's office alleges that HJJ did not actually provide any services, while still billing the non-profit for that work.

White is the third defendant to be charged with scheming to defraud the Rochester Housing Authority and related organizations. U.S. Attorney for the Western District James Kennedy Jr. noted that the federally funded housing agency was set up to provide a stable housing environment for people who need assistance. And he said that when people entrusted “to operate and run such an agency divert funds away from the laudable purposes for which such monies were earmarked and into their own pockets, the entire community is forced to pay a heavy price.”

Charges remain pending against George Moses, former Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Rochester Housing Authority.

Former Rochester City Councilmember Adam McFadden pleaded guilty to wire fraud and filing a false tax return for his role in scheming to defraud the Rochester Housing Authority and is awaiting sentencing.

