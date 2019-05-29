Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
May 29, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

ANTI-FOLK | Origami Ghosts 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MJ HAHA
Seattle-based, lo-fi quartet Origami Ghosts presents an alternative perspective to traditional folk music by adding elements of pop rock, soft punk, psychedelia, and funk. Formed in 2002, the band will release the forthcoming album, "Healthy Travel Potions," in July. Singer-guitarist Jean-Paul de Bellevue has a high-pitched, slightly squealing tenor voice, accompanied by washes of ghostly harmonies in the background. Think Frank Zappa-like compositions — both in terms of hilariously abstract lyrics and the complex musical structure itself — but more ethereal. Origami Ghosts deliver bass-heavy grooves pulsing forward into ambient synth vortexes, with dense washes of reverb.

Origami Ghosts will perform along with Seth Faergolzia, PAXTOR, and Cooper Scotti on Tuesday, June 4, 9 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $7-$9. 454-2966. bugjar.com; origamighosts.bandcamp.com.

