Aquino says his report rallied the community around city schools 

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO

Jaime Aquino, the Rochester school district's state-appointed Distinguished Educator is leaving.

Distinguished Educator Jaime Aquino said at a press conference today that he was impressed by how much parents, teachers, and the Rochester community have responded to his report on the problems with the city school district. Calling it a "catalyst for demanding something else," Aquino said his report speaks for itself.Aquino said that though he has great respect for the individual school board members, many of the problems he identified still exist: the board doesn't know how to work as a unified body, the district is still paying insufficient attention to teaching and learning, leadership changes frequently, and the district has a culture of fear and intimidation. And he warned that the district will never significantly improve if more parents don't become involved.Aquino said that the board has been working diligently on its revisions to a plan for improving the district and it will be sent to Commissioner MaryEllen Elia tomorrow. He also said that the district is making substantial improvements in special education.Aquino rejected the idea that he had "flipped the table" and that he's now leaving without staying to implement the recommendations in his report. It's always been understood that his consulting contract with the district was for one year, he said.He also didn't agree that his report was made less credible because it was heavy on anecdotal information given to him anonymously.