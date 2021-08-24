Area hospitals change visitation policies due to COVID-19 

click to enlarge
Both UR Medicine and Rochester Regional Health are announcing changes in hospital visitation policies due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases locally.
At Strong Memorial and Highland hospitals, beginning Wednesday, there will be no visitation for adult patients positive for COVID-19. Non-COVID patients may have a total of two designated visitors, but only one visitor per day.
Exceptions apply and there are different guidelines for pediatric patients at Golisano Children’s Hospital.
You can get more information about UR Medicine visitation policies at their website
.
Rochester Regional is implementing changes at several locations including Rochester Regional, Unity, Newark-Wayne and Clifton Springs hospitals.
RRH says there will be no visitation for patients positive for COVID-19, emergency department patients or cancer infusion center patients (There are some exceptions). Also, each COVID negative patient can have one visitor a time at the bedside (12 years of age and older).
There a number of other visitation policies at RRH, more details are at the Rochester Regional website
.
Randy Gorbman is the news director at WXXI News, a media partner of CITY.
click image