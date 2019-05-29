Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
May 29, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

.
ART | '6x6' 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

For the twelfth year, Rochester Contemporary Art Center asked artists and community members to reimagine what it means to be square. While the official "6x6" show opens June 1, you can preview the loads of artworks (admission-free) before the official event, so you can map out where your favorites are located on the walls. The exhibit is made of thousands of original artwork donated by international and local artists, designers, and students, and the show includes 6x6pics, which are sections of the exhibit that have been curated by community art leaders and groups. And this year, RoCo is encouraging visitors to write haikus inspired by any piece, or pieces, they choose.

Preview hours continue Wednesday, May 29 through Friday, May 31, noon to 8 p.m. at Rochester Contemporary Art Center, 137 East Avenue. Free admission. Visit rochestercontemporary.org for details on the exhibition and its associated events.

