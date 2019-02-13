ART | 'A Day's Gonna Come 

The inaugural season of shows at RIT's downtown City Art Space continues this month with an exhibition of work by emerging artists Zach Dietl and Jacquelyn O'Brien as part of the Alumni Spotlight Series. Both recent graduates of RIT's Fine Arts Studio MFA program, the duo will show recent work featuring form-focused mixed media installations and sculpture.

"A Day's Gonna Come" continues through Saturday, February 23, at RIT City Art Space, 280 East Main Street. Thursday through Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. Free admission. cityartspace.rit.edu.