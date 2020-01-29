Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
January 29, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

ART | 'Alejandro Cartagena: Photo Structure / Foto Estructura' 

By
click to enlarge ART BY ALEJANDRO CARTAGENA
  • ART BY ALEJANDRO CARTAGENA

Opening this week at George Eastman Museum, Alejandro Cartagena's new exhibition is a meditation on found images. The artist, who is based in Monterey, Mexico, has salvaged thousands of discarded images from landfills near Mexico City. These photos have been subjected to reconfiguration using a blade, yielding haunting frames where central subjects are transposed or removed entirely. These new works will be presented to the public for the first time at the Eastman Museum, along with an audio tour in both English and Spanish. During the run of the show, gallery talks will be presented on Friday, March 27, at noon, (in Spanish) and Saturday, March 28, at 1 p.m. (in English).

Opens Friday, January 31. George Eastman Museum, 900 East Avenue. Continues through June 28. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10; seniors $8; students and youth $3. 327-4800; eastman.org.

