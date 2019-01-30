ART | 'Among Untrodden Ways' 

There's something profoundly calming about being out under an open sky, or walking a path under light filtered through a tree canopy. If the biting winter weather is keeping out from the great outdoors, you can catch some glimpses of glorious vistas in Oxford Gallery's next exhibit, "Among Untrodden Ways." The work of three regional painters is featured in the show: Buffalo artist Sean Witucki, Hamburg, New York-based Charles Houseman, and Newark, New York-based artist Ken Townsend.

"Among Untrodden Ways" is on view through Saturday, March 2, at Oxford Gallery, 267 Oxford Street. An artists' reception will be held on Saturday, February 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., and by appointment. 271-5885; oxfordgallery.com.