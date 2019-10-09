Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
October 09, 2019

.
ART | 'Beings' 

click to enlarge ART BY AMANDA PARRY OGLESBEE
  • Art by Amanda Parry Oglesbee

When an artist draws from life, they attempt to record or capture the essence and specifics about an individual, whether that's a person, animal, or plant. Taking flora — from trees to flowers — as her inspiration, painter Amanda Parry Oglesbee creates what she calls portraits of individual plants. The silent sentinels, rendered lovingly in their gnarled and graceful gestures, are often painted against the backdrop of a stark blue sky or a velvety black abyss. And Oglesbee's travels, whether for her Fulbright Teaching Fellowship to Japan or her artist residencies in Paris, have led her to make portraits of individual plants around the world. Her work will be featured this season in a solo show, "Beins," at The Gallery at More Fire Glass Studio.

A reception will be held Thursday, October 10, 5 to 8 p.m. Continues through December 23 at The Gallery at More Fire Glass Studio, 36 Field Street. Mondays by appointment, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. morefireglass.com.

October 9-15, 2019

October 9-15, 2019
Cover Story:
The vinyl word
A look at the Rochester rock scene in the pre-digital era read more ...

By Frank De Blase

