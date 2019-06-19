Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
June 19, 2019


ART | 'Beneath the Tapestry' 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ZACH BRUNO
  • photo by Zach Bruno

Inspired by her Russian grandmother's repurposing skills, Trina Bartimer Bruno creates nature-inspired mixed media art, blending different techniques and the various textures and colors of her collected materials. Having recently moved to Rochester from Ithaca, her show at the First Unitarian Church will mark her first local exhibition of her work. "Beneath the Tapestry" will be on display in the church's Williams Gallery from Friday, June 21, through Friday, August 2.

An opening reception takes place Friday, June 21, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the First Unitarian Church, 220 South Winton Road. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Monday through Thursday, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free admission. 271-9070; rochesterunitarian.org.

