Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

July 03, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

ART | 'Beyond Ornamental' 

By
click to enlarge ART BY ASHLEY LANDON HALABUDA
  • art by Ashley Landon Halabuda

More than 100 pieces of hand-crafted jewelry will be showcased in this month's "Beyond Ornamental," Main Street Arts' second iteration of its biennial jewelry invitational. The exhibit focuses on shifting the perception of jewelry from pure adornment to art in its own right. The six featured artists from the Rochester, Finger Lakes, and Central New York region are Heather Bivens (Weathered Heather), Loraine Cooley, Ashley Landon Halabuda (Peach Rose Studio), Katie Nare, Brittany Rea, and Myung Urso. Collectively, the artists' work includes metal, stone, glass, fiber, and paper media. A reception will be held on Saturday, July 13, 4 to 7 p.m., which will celebrate both the exhibit and the gallery's sixth anniversary.

"Beyond Ornamental" runs Tuesday, July 9, to Friday, August 16. Main Street Arts, 1115 East Main Street. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 315-436-0210; mainstreetartsgallery.com.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
3 Thu
4 Fri
5 Sat
6 Sun
7 Mon
8 Tue
9

"A Wrinkle in Time" (2018) @ Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County

Lighthouse Art & Craft Show @ Sodus Bay Lighthouse

Froggy Fun @ Main Street Artists' Gallery & Studio

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
July 3- 9, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Obstructed practice
The US has a shortage of doctors, yet many foreign-educated physicians are blocked from practicing medicine here read more ...

By Brian Gordon

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.