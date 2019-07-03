ART | 'Beyond Ornamental' 

More than 100 pieces of hand-crafted jewelry will be showcased in this month's "Beyond Ornamental," Main Street Arts' second iteration of its biennial jewelry invitational. The exhibit focuses on shifting the perception of jewelry from pure adornment to art in its own right. The six featured artists from the Rochester, Finger Lakes, and Central New York region are Heather Bivens (Weathered Heather), Loraine Cooley, Ashley Landon Halabuda (Peach Rose Studio), Katie Nare, Brittany Rea, and Myung Urso. Collectively, the artists' work includes metal, stone, glass, fiber, and paper media. A reception will be held on Saturday, July 13, 4 to 7 p.m., which will celebrate both the exhibit and the gallery's sixth anniversary.

"Beyond Ornamental" runs Tuesday, July 9, to Friday, August 16. Main Street Arts, 1115 East Main Street. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 315-436-0210; mainstreetartsgallery.com.