ART | 'Black and White Invitational' 

The annual photo exhibition "Black & White Invitational" opened at Image City Photography Gallery earlier this month, and features work from seven photographers: Don DeLong, Bill Edwards, Rick Garvia, Jones Hendershot, Susan C. Larkin, Devin Mack, and Tom McGlynn. Also showing at the space is Dick Beery's exhibit as guest photographer in the Neuberger Gallery, and visiting artist Lisa Cook as the gallery's Visiting Artist. A reception will be held on First Friday Gallery Night on July 5, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Continues through Thursday, July 11 at Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Avenue. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 271-2540; imagecityphotographygallery.com