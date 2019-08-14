ART | Bruce Adams 'Untitled' 

Buffalo, New York native Bruce Adams has his hands in many creative fields, from his work as a critical writer to his role as an art educator and maker of paintings, installations, and performance art. His paintings are works of figurative surrealism, drawing from photographic studies of friends and acquaintances who collaborate on choices of poses, situations, clothing, and props. The result resembles a delightfully irreverent blend of classic portraiture, epic landscapes, and Pop art, all heavy with tricky symbolism. Adams' solo show, "Untitled," opened August 20 at Roz Steiner Art Gallery, kicking off the venue's 2019-2020 season of exhibitions. An artist talk will be held Thursday, August 22, at 12:30 p.m. in the gallery, followed by receptions at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Continues through Thursday, September 19. Roz Steiner Art Gallery at Genesee Community College, One College Road, Batavia. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. 343-0055 x6490; facebook.com/gccgallery.