Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

August 21, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

ART | Bruce Adams 'Untitled' 

By
click to enlarge ART BY BRUCE ADAMS
  • ART BY BRUCE ADAMS

Buffalo, New York native Bruce Adams has his hands in many creative fields, from his work as a critical writer to his role as an art educator and maker of paintings, installations, and performance art. His paintings are works of figurative surrealism, drawing from photographic studies of friends and acquaintances who collaborate on choices of poses, situations, clothing, and props. The result resembles a delightfully irreverent blend of classic portraiture, epic landscapes, and Pop art, all heavy with tricky symbolism. Adams' solo show, "Untitled," opened August 20 at Roz Steiner Art Gallery, kicking off the venue's 2019-2020 season of exhibitions. An artist talk will be held Thursday, August 22, at 12:30 p.m. in the gallery, followed by receptions at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Continues through Thursday, September 19. Roz Steiner Art Gallery at Genesee Community College, One College Road, Batavia. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. 343-0055 x6490; facebook.com/gccgallery.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Thu
22 Fri
23 Sat
24 Sun
25 Mon
26 Tue
27 Wed
28
A Moving Experience @ Strong National Museum of Play

A Moving Experience @ Strong National Museum of Play

Bruce Adams: Untitled @ Roz Steiner Art Gallery, GCC

Bruce Adams: Untitled @ Roz Steiner Art Gallery, GCC

Artist talk & reception....

ROC-FLX Artists Talk @ Memorial Art Gallery

RSVP....

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
August 21-27, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
PERSPECTIVES: Angelica Perez-Delgado
The new Ibero president on serving Rochester's Latinx community read more ...

By Tim Louis Macaluso

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.