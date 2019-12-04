Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
December 04, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

ART | David Cowles Exhibition 

ART BY DAVID COWLES
  ART BY DAVID COWLES

Rochester-native and artist David Cowles is known for his distinctive style of creating caricatures by breaking down countless famous faces into meticulously arranged, colorful shapes. His work looks simple but is so well done that his subjects are unmistakable. Cowles began working at the Democrat and Chronicle in the early '80s before becoming a full-time freelance artist within a decade. His illustrations have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, Time, The Village Voice, and other publications, and he's done illustration work, animations, and directed creative projects for such clients as Disney, Sesame Street, and They Might Be Giants. This month The Gallery at Cobblestone Arts Center host and exhibition of his work, kicking off this week with an artist's reception.

Thursday, December 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. The Gallery at Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 State Route 332, Farmington. Continues through January 26; gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 398-0220; cobblestoneartscenter.com.

