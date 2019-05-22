Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
May 22, 2019

ART | 'de/composition' 

art by Stephanie Garon
  • art by Stephanie Garon

A new group show opens this week at Main Street Arts, featuring paintings, photography, printmaking, sculpture, and mixed media works under the theme of decay and destruction. The exhibit, "de/composition," was juried by Memorial Art Gallery's Head of Exhibitions Margot Muto, who selected work by 31 artists from 12 states. The 36 works range from haunting to meditative, and from literal documentation of decrepit buildings to metaphors alluding to the concepts of entropy or disorder.

Friday, May 24, through Friday, June 28. Main Street Arts Gallery, 20 West Main Street, Clifton Springs. An opening reception takes play Friday, May 24, 5 to 8 p.m. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. 315-462-0210; mainstreetartsgallery.com.

