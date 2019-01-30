ART | 'Dear Jeff' 

Opening at Gallery Q this week is "Dear Jeff," an exhibition of collaborative photographic works by Out Alliance youth. The work is a result of a workshop the youth took last summer led by Nate Larson and Marni Shindelman (art duo Larson Shindelman), whose own project "#Mobilize," is currently on view at George Eastman Museum through May 26. Using ideas drawn from Larson Shindelman's work, the workshop focused on technology-driven mapping and social identity in the digital age. Both exhibits contain ideas of social justice, social identity, self-representation on social media, and the use of social media as a platform to organize a group of people and protest. The youth participants created their own images, which are collected in a book, "Dear Jeff," and showcased in this exhibit.

"Dear Jeff" is on view at Gallery Q, 100 College Avenue #100, from Friday, February 1, through Thursday, March 28. A reception and artist talk is scheduled for Friday, February 1, 6 to 9 p.m. Free. Gallery hours are Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. 244-8640; outalliance.org.