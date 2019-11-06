ART | 'De'VIA: The Manifesto Comes of Age' 

In 1989 a group of deaf artists and a deaf art historian gathered at Gallaudet University, led by artists Betty G. Miller and Paul Johnson, and issued a manifesto that established a new genre of art. Dubbed Deaf View/Image Art (De'VIA), the founding of the genre was meant to spotlight the growing contemporary Deaf arts movement, which specifically explores Deaf culture and the Deaf experience, such as visual metaphors that are specific to Deaf culture and insight. This week the Memorial Art Gallery opens "De'VIA: The Manifesto Comes of Age," which celebrates the 30th anniversary of the genre's founding. The exhibition's items, which explore the genre's precursors and history, are principally drawn from the permanent art collection of RIT's Dyer Arts Center at the National Technical Institute for the Deaf. Tours of the exhibition on select Thursdays and Fridays will be accessible to both deaf and hearing audiences.

"De'Via: The Manifesto Comes of Age" opens Thursday, November 7, and continues through Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Avenue. Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. $6-$15. 276-8900; mag.rochester.edu.