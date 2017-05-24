ART | 'Doubles and Doppelgängers' 

Ever been mistaken for a stranger, or met your double? That unsettling feeling that may accompany the phenomenon has deep cultural roots that span the globe and time. The German term for it, "doppelg#nger," comes with a dark and doomy association, and variations on the theme is a common one in literature (such as Oscar Wilde's "The Picture of Dorian Gray"), psychology, and countless works of art.

"Doubles and Doppelg#ngers" is this year's pick for Oxford Gallery's annual themed exhibit, and includes interpretations on this theme by more than 50 artists in a variety of 2D and 3D media. The works go beyond the human form to depict twins or near doubles of flora, fauna, numbers, and other patterns we notice in our world.

The show continues through June 17 at Oxford Gallery, 267 Oxford Street. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., and by appointment. Free. 271-5885; oxfordgallery.com.