October 02, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

ART EVENT | Haunted Hungerford 

click to enlarge ART BY CHRIS JONES OF STUDIO HARPY
  • art by Chris Jones of Studio Harpy

The Hungerford and FUNgerford's annual Haunted Hungerford event is back this weekend, this year featuring 20 open studios for visitors to explore, a costume contest, prizes, and the chance to support a few good causes. Some participating studios include Black Cat Gallery, where attendees can find information on voter registration, and Cat Clay, which will be collecting donations for Planned Parenthood. And The Hungerford and FUNgerford will take cat food donations for no-kill shelters, and will be hosting a "save the kitties" raffle. Though the organizers suggest that the event is geared toward adults, there's something for everyone, including DIY pumpkin painting at The Main Street Artists' Gallery & Studio, temporary tattoos at Celestial Sisters Studio, and coloring books and photo ops at Long Studios. And Le Petit Poutine food truck will be on site.

Friday, October 4, 5 to 9 p.m. The Hungerford building, 1115 East Main Street. Free admission. 414-5643; facebook.com/thehungerford.

