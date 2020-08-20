ART EVENT | Pittsford Art Walk 

click to enlarge
Schoen Place in the Village of Pittsford, Monroe County's oldest village.
Every opportunity to attend an open-air festival has been taken from us in 2020 — all casualties of the pandemic. And both artists and art organizations have suffered for it. But the Village of Pittsford and Rochester Art Collectors are presenting a rare opportunity to take a (physically distanced) stroll, check out the offerings of several galleries, and enjoy some fresh-air fare along Schoen Place. The holidays are closer than we think, and this is a great opportunity to pick up some gifts while supporting local artists and businesses. The five participating galleries are Cad Red, Jembetat Cafe & Gallery (Pittsford Village location only), Mostly Clay, Pittsford Fine Art, and Sylvan Starlight Creations. Grab a bite or a beverage at Olive's, Rachel's, Thirsty's, The Coal Tower, Simply Crepes, Jembetat Gelato, Pontillo's, or the Via Girasole Wine Bar.
The inaugural 2020 Pittsford Art Walk
takes place on Thursday, August 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. Free to attend. Registation isn't required, but helps organizers access the event's success
.