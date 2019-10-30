Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
October 30, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

ART | Fine Crafts Show & Sale 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DAN DEHAINAUT
  • Photo by Dan DeHainaut

This weekend is the Memorial Art Gallery's 19th annual Fine Craft Show & Sale, a three-day event featuring one-of-a-kind and limited-edition works by more than 40 artists. The opening party (Friday, November 1, 6 to 9 p.m.) includes complimentary hors-d'oeuvres and a cash bar, live music, a reception with the artists, and the first chance to purchase fine craft pieces before the show opens to the public on Saturday. Tickets start at $45 and include admission to the Show & Sale on Saturday or Sunday. The annual event functions as a fundraiser to support gallery programs, exhibitions, and art acquisitions.

Saturday, November 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, November 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Avenue. Tickets are $10 per day (or $15 which includes admission to the museum). 276-8900; mag.rochester.edu.

