ART-FOLK | Belle-Skinner 

July 24, 2019

Belle-Skinner 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MILA KAPUSTINA
  • PHOTO BY MILA KAPUSTINA

Singer-guitarist Maria Brosgol is better known as Belle-Skinner.   Originally from Upstate New York and now based in Brooklyn, she is a rigorous performer and talented songstress, with audiences in the United States and the United Kingdom. Brosgol has a flowery soprano voice, singing lengthy melodies with jumping arpeggios, accented by fingerpicking acoustic guitar, organ, and electronic beats. She has a modern-day Joan Baez sound and the songwriting style of Joni Mitchell, embodying a nostalgic blend of indie rock, pop, blues, and 60's psych-folk. Belle-Skinner is a relaxing, angelic re-imagination of the solo acoustic folk act.

Belle-Skinner will perform along with Jackson Cavalier on Friday, July 26, 8 p.m. at The Spirit Room, 139 State Street. $5. 397-7595. thespiritroomroc.com; belle-skinner.com.

