Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 06, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

ART | 'Forces At Play' 

By
click to enlarge ART BY PAUL BRANDWEIN
  • art by Paul Brandwein

Paul Brandwein contemplated the pervasiveness of the oval while creating the work for his new show, "Forces At Play," which opened this month at Geisel Gallery. The form suggests planetary orbits, embryonic life, and subatomic particles, he says in an artist statement that accompanies the work. Such macro- and micro-scale considerations are often found in his colorful paintings and wall relief sculptures, in all their allusions to organic and cosmic glory.

"Forces At Play" continues through April 27 at Geisel Gallery at Legacy Tower, 1 Bausch and Lomb Place. A reception will be held Thursday, March 7, 6 to 8 p.m. Free admission. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. thegeiselgallery.com.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Events

More by Rebecca Rafferty

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
6 Thu
7 Fri
8 Sat
9 Sun
10 Mon
11 Tue
12

Evans Lam Square Pop-Up: Keep Calm and Carillon @ UR Rush Rhees Library

Image/Sound 2019 Concert @ Ray Wright Room 120

"Sunset Boulevard" (1950) @ Dryden Theatre

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

  • Re: Message to Commissioner Elia about RCSD's future: "Engage us in your decision."

    • Funny how some people trash unions while simultaneously taking advantage of every benefit fought for…

    • Posted by Sonny Williams
    • on March 5, 2019

  • Re: Dem leaders designate Harris for Council seat

    • Ms. Lewis, if you want to get the media's attention in Rochester, you need to…

    • Posted by Sonny Williams
    • on March 5, 2019

  • Re: 'We’re better than this': lessons from the Michael Cohen hearing

    • The 62,984,828 individuals who voted for Trump in 2016 clearly demonstrated that they're not better…

    • Posted by Sonny Williams
    • on March 5, 2019
  • More »

    • Guides & Special Issues

    Winter Guide 2019

    This Week's Issue

    View PDF
    March 6-12, 2019
    Cover Story:
    Power peers
    Advocating for women of color in the arts read more ...

    By Rebecca Rafferty

    Tweets @RocCityNews

    © 2019 City Newspaper.

    Website powered by Foundation.