ART | 'Forces At Play' 

Paul Brandwein contemplated the pervasiveness of the oval while creating the work for his new show, "Forces At Play," which opened this month at Geisel Gallery. The form suggests planetary orbits, embryonic life, and subatomic particles, he says in an artist statement that accompanies the work. Such macro- and micro-scale considerations are often found in his colorful paintings and wall relief sculptures, in all their allusions to organic and cosmic glory.

"Forces At Play" continues through April 27 at Geisel Gallery at Legacy Tower, 1 Bausch and Lomb Place. A reception will be held Thursday, March 7, 6 to 8 p.m. Free admission. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. thegeiselgallery.com.