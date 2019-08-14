ART | 'From the Dirt to the Skies' 

Main Street Arts Gallery will celebrate the micro bits and macro vistas of nature this week with the opening of the group exhibition, "From the Dirt to the Skies," which continues through October 4. The showcase includes a variety of environments and natural objects, depicted in works painting, drawing, and printmaking by featured artists Pat Bacon (pictured), Chad Grohman, Meredith Mallwitz-Meyer, and Lanna Pejovic. And a solo show of plein air paintings by Jennifer Gibson titled "The Finger Lakes: A Sense of Place" will open on the second floor and continue through September 28.

An opening reception for both shows will be held on Sunday, August 24, 4 to 7 p.m., at Main Street Arts Gallery, 20 West Main Street, Clifton Springs. Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. 315-462-0210; mainstreetartsgallery.com.