ART | 'Genesee Valley 100' 

For the second year, the Genesee Valley Conservancy is exhibiting its "Genesee Valley 100," a community showcase of the work of about 100 photographers, which organizers say is meant to inspire conversations and appreciation of the region. Participants range from professionals to grade-school students, from six counties around the Genesee River watershed and three states. Each photographer was asked to submit one image taken anywhere within the watershed, and to follow a square format, which allows the grid of installed works to be viewed both individually and as a single work of art.

The exhibit continues through Tuesday, December 31 at Silver Lake Brewing Project, 14 Borden Avenue, Perry. Wednesday and Thursday, 5 to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. Free admission. 969-4338; silverlakebrewingproject.com/beer.php. The project can also be viewed online on the Conservancy's website, geneseevalleyconservancy.org.