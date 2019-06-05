ART | 'Good/No Good' 

In 2017, Michael Kelly completed his graduate thesis at Rochester Institute of Technology. He chose to focus on the potential of design and design thinking to equip refugees with the tools to transform their lives through creative entrepreneurship. At the time, he focused on Rochester Refugee Resettlement Services, and since then the collaboration has created rochesterrefugee.org, a project that creates jobs for (predominantly female) refugees, who craft handmade bags and accessories. All of the hard work happening year-round has culminated into an exhibition at the RIT City Art Space titled "Good/No Good," in anticipation of World Refugee Day (June 20). Prior to the opening reception on Friday, June 7, there will be a community dialogue "Good/No Good: The Refugee Experience in Rochester," at 5:30 p.m. co-hosted by Action for a Better Community's Office for New Americans. The exhibit continues through June 29.

Friday, June 7 to June 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at RIT City Art Space, 280 East Main Street. Free admission. cityartspace.rit.edu.