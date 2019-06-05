Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

June 05, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

ART | 'Good/No Good' 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO CREDIT BEN BRAUN
  • photo credit Ben Braun

In 2017, Michael Kelly completed his graduate thesis at Rochester Institute of Technology. He chose to focus on the potential of design and design thinking to equip refugees with the tools to transform their lives through creative entrepreneurship. At the time, he focused on Rochester Refugee Resettlement Services, and since then the collaboration has created rochesterrefugee.org, a project that creates jobs for (predominantly female) refugees, who craft handmade bags and accessories. All of the hard work happening year-round has culminated into an exhibition at the RIT City Art Space titled "Good/No Good," in anticipation of World Refugee Day (June 20). Prior to the opening reception on Friday, June 7, there will be a community dialogue "Good/No Good: The Refugee Experience in Rochester," at 5:30 p.m. co-hosted by Action for a Better Community's Office for New Americans. The exhibit continues through June 29.

Friday, June 7 to June 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at RIT City Art Space, 280 East Main Street. Free admission. cityartspace.rit.edu.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
5 Thu
6 Fri
7 Sat
8 Sun
9 Mon
10 Tue
11

Arts in the Loop Symposium @ Eastman School of Music

Artists Talk: Rachel Fein Smolinski, Alicia Austin Taylor @ Visual Studies Workshop

"And Now for Something Completely Different" (1971) @ Dryden Theatre

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Summer Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

June 5-11, 2019
Cover Story:
Don't bug out
This year’s Summer Guide is packed with previews, including concerts and music festivals, out-of-town theatrical offerings, and a summer film lineup, plus one quirky story about a local man who made a niche water sport go viral. read more ...

By Rebecca Rafferty

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.