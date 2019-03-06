ART | 'Heart Doesn't Know Rules' 

Ithaca-based painter and educator Lin Price's works are loosely narrative, and with their scraps and snippets of figures, animals, and objects in uncertain settings, they're like peering into a fleeting dream. The territory's shapes are familiar enough and you can get a sense of the emotional tones, but each canvas is ripe with mystery. Price's solo show, "Heart Doesn't Know Rules: Paintings by Lin Price" is on view this month at AXOM Gallery.
Continues through April 23 at AXOM Gallery & Exhibition Space, 176 Anderson Avenue. Free admission. Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and by appointment. 232-6030; axomgallery.com.
