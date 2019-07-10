Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

July 10, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

ART | 'High Finish' 

By
click to enlarge ART BY BARBARA MINK
  • art by Barbara Mink

The Geisel Gallery recently opened "High Finish," an exhibition of new work by Ithaca-based painter Barbara Mink. Her works are filled with energetic, abstract colors applied to unprimed canvas and linen that depict a tension between movement and stillness, depth and a flattened plane. In her artist statement Mink said she came to art late, and that her work transitioned through many styles, subjects, and media before settling on spare, muted, and geometric style. "Now I am back to color and texture, but am incorporating some of the architectonic lines I love," she said. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, July 11, from 5 to 7 p.m.

"High Finish" continues through Monday, August 24. The Geisel Gallery is located on the mezzanine of Legacy Tower at 1 Bausch & Lomb Place. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free. thegeiselgallery.com.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

More by Rebecca Rafferty

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
10 Thu
11 Fri
12 Sat
13 Sun
14 Mon
15 Tue
16

Summer Movie: "Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse" @ Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County

Popcorn provided. Rated PG, 117 minutes, for families of all ages. For...

Depatriarchalizing Women/Femme Bodies: A Long Table Conversation and Installation @ Planned Parenthood

Part of the series, "At the Crossroads: Activating the Intersection of Art...
Never Silent: AIDS Education Posters at UR @ Central Library

Never Silent: AIDS Education Posters at UR @ Central Library

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
July 10-16, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
The police and Pride
On the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, the community grapples with what it means for police to be present at Pride read more ...

By Rebecca Rafferty

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.