ART | 'High Finish' 

The Geisel Gallery recently opened "High Finish," an exhibition of new work by Ithaca-based painter Barbara Mink. Her works are filled with energetic, abstract colors applied to unprimed canvas and linen that depict a tension between movement and stillness, depth and a flattened plane. In her artist statement Mink said she came to art late, and that her work transitioned through many styles, subjects, and media before settling on spare, muted, and geometric style. "Now I am back to color and texture, but am incorporating some of the architectonic lines I love," she said. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, July 11, from 5 to 7 p.m.

"High Finish" continues through Monday, August 24. The Geisel Gallery is located on the mezzanine of Legacy Tower at 1 Bausch & Lomb Place. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free. thegeiselgallery.com.