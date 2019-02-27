Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
February 27, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

ART | 'Just Folks' 

click to enlarge ART BY SARAH C. RUTHERFORD
  • art by Sarah C. Rutherford

Over the course of his 10 years curating shows at 1975 Gallery and through his work as lead curator for WALL\THERAPY, Erich Lehman has worked with scores of artists on the local, national, and international levels. This week a special group exhibition opens featuring a selection of those artists: BONES (RIP), Sarah Blood, Carter Burwell, DAZE, Chloe Early, Faith XLVII, Conor Harrington, HOWNOSM, Ian Kuali'I, Mike Ming, St. Monci, Don Pendleton, Mark Penxa, Faring Purth, David Schnuckel, Justin Suarez aka Mr. Prvrt, Sarah C. Rutherford (pictured), David Walker, Brittany Williams, and Addam Yekutieli aka Know Hope.

"Just Folks" opens Friday, March 1, 6 to 9 p.m. at City Art Space, 280 East Main Street. Continues through March 23. Thursday through Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. Free. cityartspace.rit.edu.

