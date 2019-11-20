Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
November 20, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

ART | 'Kocktails with Kalup & Gatekeeper Adrian' 

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY MELISSA LUKENBAUGH AND TULSA ARTIST FELLOWSHIP / PHOTO BY GATEKEEPER ADRIAN
  • PHOTO COURTESY MELISSA LUKENBAUGH AND TULSA ARTIST FELLOWSHIP / PHOTO BY GATEKEEPER ADRIAN

American video and performance artist Kalup Linzy's ongoing video series, "Conversations wit de Churen," nods to "Def Comedy Jam," Tyler Perry's "Medea," the early films of John Waters and Andy Warhol, and a satirical look at the absurd melodrama of such daytime soaps as "All My Children" and "As the World Turns." His recent episode in the series, "Conversations wit de Churen V: As da Art World Might Turn" stars Linzy's alter-ego, Katonya, who learns how to navigate the art world. The work is on view as a single-channel video projection at The Memorial Art Gallery through December 1. This week The MAG will host Kalup Linzy for an illustrated talk about his artistic process, inspiration, and related works, accompanied by artist, organizer, filmmaker, and founder of Rochester Black Pride, Gatekeeper Adrian.

Thursday, November 21. Meet-and-greet (free) at 6 p.m. in the pavilion; illustrated talk at 7 p.m. in the auditorium ($10). Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Avenue. Admission includes museum admission ($5 surcharge for the Alphonse Mucha exhibition). 276-8900; mag.rochester.edu.

